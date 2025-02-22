Hunter Schafer Shocked To Discover Her New Passport Lists Her As Male

Hunter Schafer, the acclaimed actress and model best known for her role in Euphoria, has publicly shared her distress after discovering her new passport lists her gender as male.

The revelation comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order recognising only “two sexes” that “are not changeable.”

Gender marker changed for Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer took to TikTok on February 21 to express her shock at discovery the change to her passport details, however has since deleted the video.

“My initial reaction to this, because our, you know, president is a lot of talk, was, I’ll believe it when I see it,” she said. “And today, I saw it on my new passport: male.”

The actress explained that she had applied for a new passport after hers was stolen in Barcelona last year. Despite listing her gender as female which is consistent with her previous passport and legal documentation since her teenage years, her new passport was issued with the male marker.

Schafer speculated that this might be because she had never updated the gender marker on her birth certificate.

“I don’t give a fuck that they put an M on my passport, it doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness,” Schafer stated.

“However, it does make life a little harder.”

She acknowledged the challenges she now faces when travelling abroad. “I’m pretty sure it’s gonna come along with having to out myself to Border Patrol agents and that whole gig much more often than I would like to or is really necessary,” she said.

Schafer made it clear that her intention was not to seek sympathy, but rather to highlight the real-world consequences of the administration’s policies.

“I just feel like it’s important to share that it’s not just talk, that this is real, and it’s happening,” she continued. “And no one, no matter their circumstance, no matter how wealthy or white or pretty or whatever, is excluded. This is real.”

This revelation comes amid mounting concerns about the Trump administration’s efforts to erase transgender visibility. The recent removal of nearly all references to transgender and non-binary people from the Stonewall National Monument’s official website has sparked outrage among LGBTQIA+ advocates.

Protests erupted in response, with demonstrators rallying outside the historic Stonewall Inn. Activists like Samy Nemir Olivares have condemned the move, stating, “It’s saying that trans and nonbinary and queer people do not exist at all.”

Schafer, however, remains resolute. “I just wanna say trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never gonna stop being trans, a letter on a passport can’t change that, and fuck this administration.”