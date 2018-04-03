—

An anti-gay group leader in the US has used Easter to compare himself to Jesus Christ.

Brian Brown, head of the National Organization for Marriage, compared his own work campaigning for marriage equality to be repealed with the struggles of Christ.

“I can imagine how Jesus must have felt, having experienced on a far lesser scale a seeming seismic shift in public opinion (at least according to the media) in the object of much of my work, the preservation of marriage,” he wrote in a blog post on Friday.

“I can’t help but feel the parallels between what happened during Christ’s time on earth and some of our own experiences in recent times, including in the struggle to preserve, protect and promote marriage as the union of one man and one woman.”

Brown called marriage equality “not right” and said it “defiled” the institution of marriage.

“We’ve seen marriage be considered invincible one day, and then in a blink of an eye seen it redefined and defiled,” he wrote.

“We’ve seen the principle of traditional marriage be betrayed by people who swore to voters they would protect it. We’ve seen some people abandon the fight, whether out of fear or seeing many who remained vigilant punished and persecuted.

“And we’ve seen constitutionally guaranteed rights such as the right to religious liberty be superseded by invented concepts that not only are not rights, they also are not right.”

Brown argued that marriage is for opposite-sex couples and for raising children, calling for the “lie” of same-sex marriage to end.

“Marriage is the union of one man and one woman. That’s what the thing is, always has been and always will be,” he wrote.

“It is a profound good, and the most important human relationship ever created. It’s the basis of families, and the foundation for raising children.

“I know that true marriage will rise again. I think it will happen fairly soon, because it’s impossible to maintain the lie of same-sex ‘marriage’ forever.”

The National Organization for Marriage has campaigned against marriage equality for several years.

It holds an annual March for Marriage that draws increasingly small crowds.

Last year’s anti-equality rally drew fewer than 50 people, Pink News reported.