A NEW awards show is recognising positive representation of bisexual people on television.

The Bisexual Representation Awards have been created by Alex Anders, a bestselling bi romance author, the Huffington Post has reported.

Anders, who also hosts YouTube channel BisexualRealTalk, said the awards are to celebrate the advances made in bisexual representation. The nominees were nominated by viewers of the YouTube channel.

Bisexual representation has come in a long way in a short time, from just a few bi characters on television a few years ago to 22 lead and 22 supporting characters on 39 shows this year.

The nominees are diverse. Out of 20 actors, the nominees include five who are African American, one Asian, and one Jewish.

The awards include Best Bisexual Representation by a Supporting Character (Male and Female), Best Bisexual Representation by a Lead Character (Male and Female), and Best Bisexual Representation by a Television Show.

People can see the nominees and vote online for their favourite bi characters.