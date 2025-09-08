Sabrina Carpenter Tells VMAs To Protect Drag And The Dolls

Sabrina Carpenter made a stand with drag artists and the dolls at this year’s VMAs, with an explicit message of support for the queer community.

In the running for eight awards including Best Pop Artist and Best Album, Carpenter was one of the night’s most highly anticipated acts, and enlisted the help some special guests for her performance of the song Tears from her recently released album Man’s Best Friend.

She was joined by a selection of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, including Willam, Laganja Estranga, Symone, Lexi Love, and Denali, as well as ballroom legends like Honey Balenciaga and Malik Brehon.

“We’re dancing with her tonight,” Estranja told Them on the red carpet before the performance. “You know the kind of dance we do. Drop it down and get your freak on.”

The set was staged like some kind alleyway, decorated very tastefully with a fire hydrant and metal bins, with Carpenter emerging onstage from a manhole. She strutted around with the queens in their thigh-high boots and fur coats, before others emerged armed with placards reading “Dolls, Dolls, Dolls”, “Support local drag”, and “If you hate you’ll never get laid”.

Released last week, the Tears music video also heavily features drag, and took inspiration from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with with Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo dolled up in wigs and sky-high stilettos.

Mother Monster honoured with night’s top award

Although somewhat toned-down compared to previous years, the VMAs delivered some incredible performances and looks from some of the music industry’s most beautiful queers.

Notably, eternal icon, Lady Gaga, entered the night with a massive 12 nominations and taking home 4 awards, including Artist of the Year.

“Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots and reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.

“I hope as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life that you can count on yourself and your simple skills to keep you whole, your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft, deserves to be rewarded for its passion.

“The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours.”

She dedicated her award to her fans, and her fiancé Michael Polansky, who was credited as a songwriter and executive producer on Mayhem.

Mother Monster couldn’t stick around for the rest of the night though, making a quick stop to pick up her award before running off to her Mayhem Ball show at Madison Square Garden.