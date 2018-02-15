—

Iconic label Burberry is about to launch a new fashion collection featuring a rainbow twist on its classic check pattern.

President and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey this week unveiled the inspiration for the collection, which will be his last before retirement, The Independent has reported.

“My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to—and in support of—some of the best and brightest organisations supporting LGBT+ youth around the world,” said Bailey.

“There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.”

The collection, incorporating the rainbow flag with Burberry’s classic check design, will debut at London Fashion Week.

The label’s support for the LGBTI community goes beyond fashion.

Burberry is also making donations to international LGBTI charities the Albert Kennedy Trust, the Trevor Project and ILGA.

“We are overjoyed with this generous donation and support from Burberry, which will make an incredible difference to preventing LGBT+ youth homelessness in the UK,” said Tim Sigsworth, chief executive of the Albert Kennedy Trust.

“Burberry’s donation will support our ongoing work to provide safe homes and support to young people, grow our youth engagement programme and fund our plans to bring AKT to more cities to reach the most vulnerable people across the country.”

The new Burberry collection will be revealed in London this Saturday.