Celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell have bought out whole screenings of the new teen gay film Love, Simon so that people can see it free.

The film is the first major studio production to focus on a gay teenage romance.

Actor Harris said he and husband David Burtka were deeply affected by the film, Pink News has reported.

“I saw the movie Love, Simon last night and was utterly enchanted, moved to tears, and deeply proud of everyone who helped create it,” he posted on Instagram.

“How I wish something this brave, powerful, and confident existed when I was struggling with my identity—but how super awesome that a new generation will get to lead by this example.”

He later added, “So my husband David and I enjoyed Love, Simon so much, we wanted to pay it forward.

“Others are doing this, and I’m so on board. So we bought out a screening at a theatre in my hometown of Albuquerque, NM for this Sunday afternoon.

“It’s free, and a great chance to see this wonderful film. Hope you can make it!”

The film’s director, Greg Berlanti, made the same gesture, buying out two theatres for viewers.

“Robbie Rogers and I have been so emotionally affected to the reactions to Love, Simon and to supporters hosting screenings that we have decided to buy out two theatres,” he posted on social media.

“We have partnered with local LGBTI organisations in Jackson, MS and Louisville, KY. Our hope is that young LGBTI people in these cities that might not have the opportunity to see Love, Simon now will have the chance.”

Actors Kristen Bell and Matt Bomer have also bought out cinemas in their hometowns for the film.

Love, Simon has already made a profit of more than $6 million.

The film opens in Australia this Thursday.