Openly bisexual actor Cynthia Nixon has announced she will run for governor of New York.

The Sex and the City star is challenging Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, ABC News has reported.

If elected, she would be both the first LGBTI person and the first woman to become governor of New York.

A statement by Nixon’s campaign said she was a progressive candidate.

“We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway,” said the statement.

“We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.

“It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”

A poll released yesterday showed Cuomo beating Nixon, with 66 per cent of registered Democrats saying supported him, compared to 19 per cent for Nixon.

Cuomo earlier this month joked about Nixon’s celebrity status.

“Normally name recognition is relevant when it has some sort of connection to the endeavour,” he said.

“If it was just about name recognition, then I’m hoping Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Billy Joel don’t get into the race.”

Nixon tweeted an announcement of her candidacy.

“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor,” she posted.

Reactions on Twitter have been mixed, with some New Yorkers welcoming Nixon’s announcement, and others saying that she should stick to entertainment.

“Hope we all learned not to make the same mistake twice #nomore #celebrities,” posted one person.

One wit tweeted, “Finally, a Nixon you can trust.”

Nixon received the Vito Russo Award at the 2010 GLAAD Media Awards, recognising “a significant difference in promoting equality for the LGBT community”.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Oh god, please no more celebrities for anything. Anything. Please. — Nastassja Mills (@nostromo9) March 19, 2018

You make me want to move to New York! Thank you for being a voice for equality for EVERYONE! 💙 Good Luck! — Stephanie Wireman Ⓥ (@Steph4Oceans) March 19, 2018

Finally, a Nixon you can trust. — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) March 19, 2018

You think governor is an entry-level job? Why not city council or school board or state legislature? Get some experience first. — REGISTER TO VOTE (@KeepingSunny) March 19, 2018

Lady I am so thrilled to hear this! I may even consider moving back to New York just so I can vote for you! — BettiRaige (@BettiRaiges) March 19, 2018

Hope we all learned and not to make the same mistake twice. #nomore #celebrities — Enrique (@enriqueny212) March 19, 2018