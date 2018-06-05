—

Social media users have been disappointed to find Facebook’s popular rainbow pride react button has not appeared this Pride Month.

Facebook spokesperson Lisa Stratton told Business Insider that the site will no longer support special react buttons, including the Mother’s Day flower react and the Pride Month rainbow react.

“We are no longer doing custom reactions for major holidays or moments in culture,” Stratton said.

In the absence of the rainbow react, which was used millions of times during last June, Facebook is making available a set of pride-themed stickers and filters that can be used all year round.

Many LGBTI people had been awaiting the rainbow react button reappearing at the start of June, and have expressed their anger and disappointment online.

“Um Facebook it’s June where tf is my pride react,” tweeted one person.

Others said they were “fucking livid” or—perhaps facetiously—called Facebook “homophobic” for dropping the rainbow react.

“I’ve been waiting all year to be able to express feeling gay about things,” joked another person.

While the rainbow pride react button was embraced by many LGBTI people while it lasted, others didn’t receive it as well.

Conservatives last year criticised the rainbow react, with some calling for a “straight pride” or “Christian pride” react button instead.

Um Facebook it’s June where tf is my pride react pic.twitter.com/vio1NL9U7U — gay film lover 🎬 (@ayytwentyfour) June 1, 2018

It’s 3:56 PM, still no Facebook pride react. Gays have taken to the streets. Major cities are experiencing riots and looting. Areas of NYC have lost power. Zuckerberg has fled the country, whereabouts unknown. Advisory in effect: stay inside until the react is released. — BDÖRK (@jarjar_twinks) June 1, 2018

If Facebook doesn’t bring back the pride react I’m deleting my account — Jaime Mosk (@JaimeMosk) June 1, 2018

me: stop co-opting pride month with rainbow capitalism also me: where the FUCK is my facebook pride react — Leonard Bopp (@leonard_bopp) June 2, 2018

F*cking livid that its pride month and facebook dosent have the pride react button — O'Neill (@aconeill2020) June 5, 2018

facebook getting rid of the pride react is homophobic — palehound 👽 (@Palehound) June 1, 2018

So is that pride button on Facebook back cause I’m gonna pride react to every damn post I see 🌈🌈🌈 — Jake (@Jakeerss) June 1, 2018

@facebook Where is the pride react? I've waiting all year to be able express feeling gay about things — Rebecca (@rebasteelwrites) June 4, 2018