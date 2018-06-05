Social media users have been disappointed to find Facebook’s popular rainbow pride react button has not appeared this Pride Month.

Facebook spokesperson Lisa Stratton told Business Insider that the site will no longer support special react buttons, including the Mother’s Day flower react and the Pride Month rainbow react.

“We are no longer doing custom reactions for major holidays or moments in culture,” Stratton said.

In the absence of the rainbow react, which was used millions of times during last June, Facebook is making available a set of pride-themed stickers and filters that can be used all year round.

Many LGBTI people had been awaiting the rainbow react button reappearing at the start of June, and have expressed their anger and disappointment online.

“Um Facebook it’s June where tf is my pride react,” tweeted one person.

Others said they were “fucking livid” or—perhaps facetiously—called Facebook “homophobic” for dropping the rainbow react.

“I’ve been waiting all year to be able to express feeling gay about things,” joked another person.

While the rainbow pride react button was embraced by many LGBTI people while it lasted, others didn’t receive it as well.

Conservatives last year criticised the rainbow react, with some calling for a “straight pride” or “Christian pride” react button instead.

