A far-right activist has been filmed attempting to rip a pro-LGBTI rainbow placard and failing miserably.

The YouTube clip shows an alleged supporter of Proud Boys – a group considered to be a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre – grabbing a rainbow placard protesting fascism.

The man was allegedly attending a Proud Boys rally outside an immigration conference in Seattle when he grabbed hold of the Pride sign, Pink News has reported.

Onlookers then watched as the man, wearing fingerless gloves, tried and failed to tear it apart and put it in the bin.

“Oh, it’s so hard,” a woman off-camera heckling the man can be heard saying.

“You’re so close. The other way? You’ve got to do it again.

“This is a very educated city, there’s a lot of engineers in this city. You could get help.”

The woman then mocks him by telling him he could have lifted the lid off the bin to fit it in.

“You needed a liberal to help you with that,” she said.

“You’re too fucking stupid to work it out on your own?”

The man, identified as college student Luke James Mahler, then walked away from the bin while still carrying the sign.

He then took to Facebook to dismiss the encounter.

“At first I was angered, then I realised this guy has nothing better to do than film me destroying a sign,” he wrote.

“Thank you people for wasting your time watching some random guy try to rip a polyester sign.

“All of the people who are giving me shit clearly don’t know how laminated materials work.”