A NEW study suggests gay dads are better parents than straight fathers.

The Rutgers University study shows gay dads are more likely to take an active involvement in their children’s lives, Gay Star News has reported.

Researcher Andrew Leland said many of the men involved in his research said taking in active interest in their kids “pre-emptively counteracts potential negative encounters with school personnel and other families”.

The research backs up a prior study by the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network that also showed gay dads are more likely to be involved with their children’s lives.

Another previous study showed gay parents tended to be “more motivated and committed” because they generally chose parenthood, with few unplanned pregnancies among same-sex couples.

The new research also showed gay parents are more likely to feel free of heteronormative gender stereotyped roles in parenting.

About 11 per cent of gay man and 33 per cent of lesbians in Australia have children.