—

American gay porn actor Tegan Zayne has alleged that fellow actor Topher DiMaggio sexually assaulted him before a shoot they had together.

Zayne took to Twitter to make the allegations, using the hashtag #MeToo, which many survivors of sexual assault have used to share their stories and empower others.

He alleged that DiMaggio raped him two years ago when they shared living quarters the night before the shot a scene together.

Zayne alleged that DiMaggio entered the room where he was sleeping and “instantly went for it” and “insisted on sex”.

“I said to him ‘no, I didn’t clean and I don’t want to’… this was a repeated dialogue,” he said.

Zayne then claims that DiMaggio ejaculated inside him despite being asked not to.

“I haven’t told anyone else this because I’ve struggled with the idea that maybe he didn’t rape me and maybe I did enjoy it,” he wrote.

“Maybe having someone c** inside you when you repeatedly tell them ‘no’ is not a big deal when you’re a sex worker. Maybe I’m wrong for point this out.

“Does it even matter? Nothing is going to happen, he will still be getting awards and jobs, so why am I telling this story? Because it can happen to anyone.”

In a statement to QueerMeNow, DiMaggio accused Zayne of twisting the truth.

“He’s crazy and twists stories,” he said.

“He was so happy to film with me even the next day. It’s sad.”