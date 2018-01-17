—

Founded in the pioneering days of fertility treatment, the Reproductive Science Center of the Bay Area has more than three decades of experience helping LGBTI couples from the San Francisco area and from around the world realise their dream of parenthood.

Our flagship fertility clinic is a state-of-the-art facility nestled in the scenic San Ramon Valley, just a short drive from California’s wine country and the bustling heart of San Francisco.

Our diverse team of physicians and staff recognise the unique challenges that LGBTI couples endure, particularly when it comes to having children.

Same-sex couples desiring their own families routinely encounter confusion and misunderstanding from others, sometimes even from medical professionals.

Just as the Bay Area has long been a hub of the progressive LGBTI rights movement, we strive to be a forward-thinking refuge from judgment as we facilitate your family journey with ease, comfort, and accommodation.

The Reproductive Science Center boasts excellent IVF success rates, an in-house egg donor program, financing options, and counseling services specifically tailored to the needs of same-sex couples.

Andrew Pentecost and his husband Leon Etchepare visited Reproductive Science Center several years ago.

IVF with preimplantation genetic testing made it possible for them to each fertilise a donor egg and transfer the two viable embryos to a gestational carrier.

In August of 2015, they became the proud fathers of a baby girl and boy delivered via twin pregnancy.

“We both shared a desire to experience the joy of children and the completion of our family,” Pentecost explains.

“We talked about adopting and finally settled on having our own children because it was the best fit for our family.

“The gift of perspective and watching them learn all about the world and themselves are the most priceless things I have ever received.”

To see a video recounting Andrew and Leon’s family-building journey, visit rscbayarea.com/andrew.

Come join our family of LGBTI parents. We welcome you with open arms and warm hearts.

