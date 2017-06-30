TODAY is the last day of Pride Month worldwide, and #HeterosexualPrideDay is trending on social media.

Some non-LGBTI people are celebrating the “day”, using the hashtag apparently unironically to seek equal attention during Pride Month.

“Proud straight male here,” tweeted one. “RT if you’re a proud heterosexual.”

“Lots of heterophobia on Twitter today,” wrote another person. “Liberals hate everything that’s normal.”

LGBTI folks and their friends have criticised the hashtag, taking to Twitter to point out that people are not oppressed for being cisgender and heterosexual.

“As a straight guy I can proudly say that #HeterosexualPrideDay is stupid,” wrote one person. “It’s like having a National White Month or International Men’s Day.”

“Heterosexuals contribute to 2/5 of youth homelessness by kicking out their gay children,” said another.

Actor Wil Weaton perhaps summed up the issue best, tweeting, “Oh crap, I just realised I didn’t plan any #HeterosexualPrideDay parties! I guess I’ll have to do it one of the other 364 days it happens.”

© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.