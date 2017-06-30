—

TODAY is the last day of Pride Month worldwide, and #HeterosexualPrideDay is trending on social media.

Some non-LGBTI people are celebrating the “day”, using the hashtag apparently unironically to seek equal attention during Pride Month.

“Proud straight male here,” tweeted one. “RT if you’re a proud heterosexual.”

“Lots of heterophobia on Twitter today,” wrote another person. “Liberals hate everything that’s normal.”

LGBTI folks and their friends have criticised the hashtag, taking to Twitter to point out that people are not oppressed for being cisgender and heterosexual.

“As a straight guy I can proudly say that #HeterosexualPrideDay is stupid,” wrote one person. “It’s like having a National White Month or International Men’s Day.”

“Heterosexuals contribute to 2/5 of youth homelessness by kicking out their gay children,” said another.

Actor Wil Weaton perhaps summed up the issue best, tweeting, “Oh crap, I just realised I didn’t plan any #HeterosexualPrideDay parties! I guess I’ll have to do it one of the other 364 days it happens.”

Here are the names of all the victims of anti-straight hate: . . . Know their names, never forget. #HeterosexualPrideDay — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 29, 2017

#HeterosexualPrideDay is like the kid who cried until he got a present on his sibling's birthday — Kait 🌈 (@itzzkait) June 29, 2017

In red are all the countries where it's illegal to be heterosexual. Must be tough #HeterosexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/iVZ3rVpsKl — Trevor Tomlinson (@TrevTomlinson) June 29, 2017

Heterosexuals contribute to 2/5 of youth homelessness by kicking out their gay children #HeterosexualPrideDay — High Thot of Wakanda (@SourceDuMal) June 30, 2017

happy heterosexual pride day to all my hets out there. congratulations on inventing hens night dick straws and masturbating on the bus — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) June 30, 2017

A couple at the post office couldn't keep their hands off each other just now. Straights, shoving it down our throats. #HeterosexualPrideDay — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) June 29, 2017

Oh crap I just realized I didn't plan any #HeterosexualPrideDay parties! I guess I'll have to do it one of the other 364 days it happens. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 29, 2017

#HeterosexualPrideDay What's next, an awareness ribbon campaign for people who have survived a life of perfect health? 🙄 — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) June 29, 2017