STAR of The Big Bang Theory Jim Parsons has married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York City.
Last year, the actor celebrated his and Spiewak’s 14th anniversary on social media by posting a selfie of the pair.
“I met this guy 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he wrote in a caption.
“One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke.”
He announced his wedding over the weekend in another Instagram post that simply said: 5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC.
Parsons also shared photos of their first dance as a married couple as well.
Reception, first dance… (have to say thank you to #anniepsaltiras who was supposed to just be a guest but worked really hard to help us get the @tomford tuxes we loved so much AND she tied the bow ties of several guests that night. Annie is a champ and we love her ❤️) photos by @ambergressphotography (why can’t I figure out how to tag @melissamcneeley and @doan_ly ??? Oh yeah, cuz I’m old. 👌)
