Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale—stars of the gay coming of age film Love, Simon—have taken home the award for Best Kiss at the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The openly bisexual Lonsdale accepted the award, and took the opportunity to send a message to young queer people around the world.

“I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses,” he said.

“You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are.

“You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic.

“You can live your dreams and you can be yourself.”

The actors were up against a handful of other movie and TV stars including Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, and Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Camila Mendes.

The win marks the second consecutive year a same-sex kiss has taken home the award, with Moonlight actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jermone winning the Best Kiss award last year.

Previous winners have included Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair for their Cruel Intentions kiss, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger for Brokeback Mountain.

In an interview earlier this year, Love, Simon star Nick Robinson said his brother came out as gay while he was shooting the film.

“He came out around the same time we started filming, yeah,” Robinson said on The Ellen Show.

“I think that he had been dealing with this for a long time and the timing was coincidental, but one of the best things that came out of this movie was being able to talk to him.”