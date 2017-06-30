—

A LESBIAN couple have opened up about falling in love during military basic training but being unable to share even a kiss until their last day.

American army veteran Meg Turner shared her story on Reddit of meeting wife Val Hill, Gay Star News has reported.

“The first time we met was actually in the restroom,” said Turner.

“We accidentally switched our [hats] in the restroom quite a few times.”

The couple grew close and snuck into each other’s bunks at night for conversations. They were accused of having a physical relationship, but in fact didn’t even kiss until the last day of training.

“We actually were so serious about the army and fraternisation… that we did not share our first kiss until the very last night that we were in training,” said Turner.

“Ironically, we did get accused of having sex during our time there, when we had never even shared a physical intimate moment, such as a cuddle or a kiss.

“Every night we would sneak into each other’s bunks and just stay up way too late talking.”

Despite ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ having been repealed, the couple still faced difficulties being openly gay in the army.

“It definitely still had a stigma when we were in,” said Turner.

“Really the treatment varied. One sergeant that we had was on a lesbian witch hunt, while another protected us. Overall though, it wasn’t a major issue.”

Turner and Hill are now married with a two-year-old daughter, and both are studying at university.