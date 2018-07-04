—

Spain’s Ángela Ponce will make history as the first trans contestant in this year’s esteemed Miss Universe pageant.

The model and beauty queen has already achieved another trans first, taking home the Miss Universe Spain crown on Friday—just in time for the end of Pride Month—according to The Advocate.

Trans women have been allowed to compete in Miss Universe since 2013, when a long-standing ban was overturned.

Donald Trump, then the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, scrapped the trans ban after lobbying by Canadian entrant Jenna Talackova, lawyer Gloria Allred and GLAAD.

Competitors must be women aged between 18 and 27, and unmarried.

Ponce, 25, was delighted with her national win and said she is looking forward to competing in the global contest.

“There is no impossible goal to achieve,” she posted on Twitter this week.

“There’s no impossible dream to fulfill. It only depends on our realities.”

Speaking to Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos in 2015, Ponce said she wanted to use her platform as a beauty queen to help educate people about trans issues.

“Society is not educated for diversity, it’s what made me go public,” she said.

“I mean, here I am and I’m not weird. I just have a different story, a woman who came to life differently but I’m a woman.”

Fans have congratulated Ponce on her Miss Universe Spain win and wished her luck for the big pageant, which will see her compete in the Philippines against dozens of other beauty queens from around the world later this year.

As well as being judged on beauty and deportment, contestants must answer questions to demonstrate thoughtfulness, culture and manners.

The winner will receive a prize package including cash and beauty products, as well as a one-year contract that involves travelling the world to share messages of peace and public health awareness.

This year’s contest will be the 67th Miss Universe pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa will crown the 2018 winner.

