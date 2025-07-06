The Royal Family Celebrates Pride With Unique Chappell Roan Tribute

The British Royal Family have marked this years 2025 pride celebrations with a unique tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community on social media.

On Instagram the Royal Family wished people happy pride and shared a video of the Coldstream Guards performing Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club.

It’s not entirely unusual for the Royal Family to acknowledge pride month celebrations.

In recent years the family have acknowledged importance of the month in different ways.

In 2023 Prince William appeared in a video for Pride month on Youtube with representatives from the The Mix Youth Advisory Board discussing mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community.

However the 2025 message from the Royal Family has caught everyone’s attention.

Captioning their post with “Happy Pride! 🌈🪩✨” the @theroyalfamily Instagram account dropped the video ahead of the annual Pride March in London, which saw thousands of people take to the streets of London for the celebrations.

The video features nearly 50 of the Coldstream Guards on the grounds of Buckingham Palace as they performed the iconic queer anthem Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan.

Amassing over 60,000 views on Instagram in just under 24 hours and over 1 million views on X (Twitter), the video quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The iconic video has received plenty of attention as it quickly went viral online as it was reposted and shared across the internet.

“When British politicians are too scared to celebrate pride, this is BOLD as fuck from The Royal Family. I’m not a royalist, but it’s good to see that they’re unafraid to celebrate all British people, queer or not” wrote one user on X (Twitter).

“The Royal Family doing this on the day of Pride in London actually has me welling up” wrote another.

Although Chappell Roan hasn’t yet acknowledged the video, if she’s yet to see it, fans are doing their best to make sure she does as they tag her on social media.

The 2025 pride celebrations saw thousands marching again this year, with a particular emphasis on supporting the trans community who have recently been under attack following new gender laws passed in the UK and increasing public scrutiny in the media.