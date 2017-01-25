ACCLAIMED queer film Moonlight has scored eight Academy Award nominations this year in many of the major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and in both Best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.
The film, which follows an African-American man across three significant chapters in his life as he deals with his burgeoning sexuality, has already earned a number of accolades from critics and topped more film-of-the-year lists than any other in 2016.
Alongside the major Academy Award categories, Moonlight was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Editing.
The film’s director Barry Jenkins has also become the first black writer-director to be nominated for Best Director, Picture, and Screenplay in the history of the Academy Awards.
Jenkins responded to the news over Twitter saying: “Oh my. So much love, overwhelmed. Literally and figuratively.”
Just turned my phone on here in Amsterdam. It's ummmmmm… yeah. Oh my. So much love, overwhelmed. Literally and figuratively
— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) January 24, 2017
Jenkins is only the fourth black men to ever be nominated for Best Director, and if he takes home the prize on February 26 he’ll be the first to win it.
Moonlight has already grossed more than $15 million worldwide.
You can read our review of the film here.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Denzel Washington, Fences
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Best Supporting Actress
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
The White Helmets
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Best Live Action Short Film
Timecode
Sing (Mindenki)
Silent Nights
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Best animated short film
Piper
Pearl
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Blind Vaysha
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tana
Toni Erdmann
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Silence
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Film Editing
La La Land
Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Hell or High Water
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Makeup and Hair
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Jackie, Mica Levi
Passengers, Thomas Newman
Best Original Song
“Audition,” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best sound editing
La La Land
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Sully
Deepwater Horizon
Best Sound Mixing
La La Land
Hacksaw Ridge
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Arrival
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
