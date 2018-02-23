—

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently lighting up our screens with All Stars 3, but the beloved series’ 10th season is just around the corner.

RuPaul herself announced last week that the new season would feature super-sized episodes and premiere next month, hot on the platform heels of All Stars 3.

Well the announcement of the season 10 cast is already here, featuring 14 new faces to look out for.

Included in the new line-up is familiar face Eureka O’Hara, who fans will remember as the contestant on season 9 who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Starring alongside her will be Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Kalorie Kardashian-Williams, Kameron Michaels (who’s sure to inspire a lot of thirst), Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monet X-Change, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Vanessa Mateo and Yuhua Hamasaki.

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11 years-old when we first launched Drag Race,” Ru said.

“The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

Season 10 also features the return of Untucked to TV, airing the behind-the-scenes immediately after the episodes itself. No more agonising wait for all the drama until the next day.

“’Cause, henny, if you ain’t watching Untucked, you’re only getting half the story. Okurrr?” Ru said.

As with All Stars 3, Drag Race season 10 will air the same day as the U.S. on Stan, premiering on Friday March 23.

You can pick your early favourites by watch the individual queens’ Meet the Queens interviews over on VH1’s website.

Watch the promo for the new season below: