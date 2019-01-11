—

TransMilitary, a documentary looking at the lives of trans people in the US military, has become the target of transphobic trolls who are flooding it with negative reviews on iTunes.

The film, which has its Sydney premiere as the Mardi Gras Film Festival documentary centrepiece next month, has won numerous awards for exploring the lives of four trans troops across several years.

GLAAD has launched the hashtag #ProtectTransTroops, calling on US iTunes users to counter the trolls’ hatred.

Among the reviews, users call trans people “creatures” who have a “mental disorder” and call trans people a destabilising force in the military, a view also espoused by President Donald Trump as part of a concerted government effort to reinstate America’s trans military ban and legally erase trans people.

“Anti-transgender trolls who haven’t seen the award winning documentary TransMilitary are leaving disgusting reviews like this on iTunes. Speak up to # ProtectTransTroops and leave a positive review now,” GLAAD tweeted.

Anti-transgender trolls who haven’t seen the award winning documentary @TransMilitary are leaving disgusting reviews like this on @itunes. Speak up to #ProtectTransTroops and leave a positive review now: https://t.co/Gavf142KAx pic.twitter.com/p4T4LLZUVz — GLAAD (@glaad) January 9, 2019

The film centres on Logan Ireland, Laila Villanueva, El Cook and Jennifer Peace as they try to affect change from within the world’s most powerful army.

iTunes has since deleted begun deleting the transphobic reviews, but GLAAD is still encouraging US users to counter their transphobic rhetoric with positive reviews.

While the film is not yet available across Australia, audiences in New South Wales can click here to buy tickets to TransMilitary‘s Mardi Gras Film Festival screening on February 20.

You can watch the trailer below: