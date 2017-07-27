US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has announced overnight that trans people will be banned from serving in the military.

The declaration, made via Twitter, reverses an Obama administration decision to allow trans people to openly serve, according to The Washington Post.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The announcement follows a delay on the implementation of the Obama administration’s policy, which would have delayed the entry of trans military recruits to the end of this year.

“We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the Commander-in-Chief on transgender individuals serving the military,” said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis.

Thousands of trans people are already serving in the US military, with some estimates putting the number as high as 11,000 in the active and reserve military.

Despite Trump’s promise last year to “fight for” the LGBTI community, his administration has rolled back protections for LGBTI people, including for trans children. The White House also drew criticism for failing to recognise Pride Month in June.

While Trump has cited healthcare costs for trans people as the reason for the ban, the Department of Defense reportedly spends five times this amount on Viagra for the military.

While some people have tweeted their agreement with the ban, high-profile social media users have condemned Trump’s announcement.

“I am sorry your ‘commander in chief’ doesn’t value [your service],” tweeted Laverne Cox.

“Discrimination has no place in our military or society,” wrote Bernie Sanders. “We must stand with trans people.”

