Join The Gold Coast Rainbow Picnic

Gold Coast News What's on
Michael James
January 14, 2025
Join The Gold Coast Rainbow Picnic
Image: Gold Coast Pride 2024. Image: Tina Eastley

Join the team from Gold Coast Rainbow Communities and Gold Coast Pride for a relaxing rainbow picnic this January.

Bring your own blankets, chairs or marquees and a plate to share to relax by the lake at the iconic HOTA in the heart of the Gold Coast.

The event follows on from the hugely successful Gold Coast Pride events in recent years that have seen thousands come together to celebrate the unique LGBTQIA+ community on the coast.

This event is a wonderful opportunity to further connect with the local community, relax and enjoy the beautiful environment that the Gold Coast has to offer.

When: January 25, 11am

Where: HOTA, Evendale Park

Information: Gcrainbowcommunities.com 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events
January 14, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events
Entertainment International News
Lesbian Bar The Ruby Fruit Closes Amidst LA Wildfires
January 14, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Lesbian Bar The Ruby Fruit Closes Amidst LA Wildfires
International News
Queer Australian Premiere
January 14, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Australian Premiere
Screen Sydney What's on
Dolly Parton Declines Presidential Honour for Third Time
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

Dolly Parton Declines Presidential Honour for Third Time
Celebrity International
Meta Makes More Changes Removing LGBTQIA+ Pride Themes
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

Meta Makes More Changes Removing LGBTQIA+ Pride Themes
Community News International News
The Last Word Poetry Showcase
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

The Last Word Poetry Showcase
Brisbane News What's on