Join The Gold Coast Rainbow Picnic

Join the team from Gold Coast Rainbow Communities and Gold Coast Pride for a relaxing rainbow picnic this January.

Bring your own blankets, chairs or marquees and a plate to share to relax by the lake at the iconic HOTA in the heart of the Gold Coast.

The event follows on from the hugely successful Gold Coast Pride events in recent years that have seen thousands come together to celebrate the unique LGBTQIA+ community on the coast.

This event is a wonderful opportunity to further connect with the local community, relax and enjoy the beautiful environment that the Gold Coast has to offer.

When: January 25, 11am

Where: HOTA, Evendale Park

Information: Gcrainbowcommunities.com