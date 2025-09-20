Katya Reveals She Was Asked To Join The Cast Of Canada Vs The World

Drag Race darling Katya has revealed the she received the call to appear on a season of Canada Vs The World.

She made the revelation on her podcast with Trixie Mattel, The Bald and The Beautiful this week.

But sadly for all of her fans she revealed the turned down the offer, even thinking it was a prank.

Katya will not be heading to Canada for Vs The World

Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova, also know as Katya has already won the hearts of the Drag Race fandom during her two appearances on Drag Race, but it seems a Vs The World appearance is not on the cards for the Russian goddess.

Despite the fact that fans would kill to see her reappear on literally any season of the franchise it appears that is not something the star is contemplating very seriously at all.

During the most recent episode of their podcast, The Bald and The Beautiful, she let slip that she had been approached to appear on the Canadian spin off, Canada Vs The World.

During a discussion about the different All Stars seasons Ginger Minj had competed on Katya let slip a small piece of information.

“Very quickly, I will never forget the day I got the call to do Canada vs. the World” she revealed to Trixie Mattel.

“I was like, is this a prank call?” she exlaimed.

“Yeah kinda strange” Trixie agreed.

However she didn’t reveal which season she had been approached for, so far two season have aired, with a third allegedly having been filmed already.

Katya has previously revealed she turned down All Stars several times as well.

The news that we could have seen Katya again has of course sent fans into a spin online as they respond to the news they missed out on seeing her on our screens again.

They called Katya to do Canada vs the World? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — jaythan (@friedeggrick) September 16, 2025

KATYA got invited back to drag race FOR CANADA VS THE WORLD (but she’s not going LMFAO) — emma 🧷 (@emmap108) May 10, 2024

WDYM katya was called for Canada vs. the World??? — jess ✨ (@jessjose96) September 18, 2025

WAIT KATYA GOT CALLED FOR CANADA VS THE WORLD????? IM SCREAMING — daphne 🌟 (@daphluvsrpdr) September 17, 2025