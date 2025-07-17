Kevin Spacey Joins Call For Release of The Epstein Files

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has joined the chorus of voices demanding the release of the Epstein Files.

It comes as many in Trump’s inner circle have been split over the FBI and Department of Justice’s recent decision not to release additional documents on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

The “Epstein Files”, as they have been dubbed, have become a recurring feature of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein, and are alleged to contain a “client list” of people to whom he trafficked underaged girls to.

The DOJ have denied such a list exists, and last week released a memo alongside the FBI in which they stated, “while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein … no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

Senior members of Trump’s administration, including Attorney-General Pam Bondi, had previously promised to release more information, and the decision has been met with backlash among many of the president’s most vocal supporters.

Spacey took to X on July 15 to call for the files’ release, writing, “Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has.”

Spacey’s name included in list of Epstein associates

Spacey’s name was included in a Manhattan civil lawsuit filed by a survivor of Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was unsealed by a federal judge in January 2024.

A number of high profile people were mentioned in the documents, including former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the magician David Copperfield, and Donald Trump himself.

However, their inclusion in the documents doesn’t mean any of them face allegations or evidence of wrongdoing.

Spacey has kept a low public profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men.

In 2017, Broadway actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed News Spacey had made a sexual advance towards him while the pair were working on the play Precious Stones in 1986. At the time, Spacey was 26, while Rapp was only 14.

Following Rapp’s allegations, Spacey released a controversial statement denying the incident, and confirming he was gay, after years of public speculation over his sexuality.

The 65-year-old had several other legal cases brought against him in the subsequent years.

In 2022, a New York jury concluded Spacey did not molest Rapp. The following year, a UK court found Spacey not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault from four complainants.

Since then, multiple charges and lawsuits have been dropped.

