Kings And Queens Of The Gold Coast: Hairy Mary’s Launches New Drag Comps

Hairy Mary’s, the Gold Coast’s only LGBTQIA+ venue has this week launched their brand new series of drag competitions.

Taking place across three months the new competitions will see kings and queens battle it out for the crown and prizes that come with the title.

Hairy Mary’s New Drag Competitions

Since opening in 2024 Hairy Mary’s has had a thriving drag community as they welcome performers from across Gold Coast to the venue.

Patrons have flocked to their regular events, including their hugely popular “Baby Drag Night” every Thursday.

Now venue owner Steven Fahd has put together a series of competitions offering local competitors the chance to win over $3k in cash and prizes.

Kicking off in August six of the coasts up and coming “baby queens” will have their chance to battle it out over four weeks.

After a hugely successful round one local queen Beep walked away with the top spot on Thursday night.

September will see six local drag kings all take to the stage to showcase the best drag king talent the coast has to offer.

October will see six seasoned queens take to the stage for the competition to battle it out for the crown.

“We have so much drag talent on the Gold Coast” Steven says.

“I wanted to find a way to showcase as many of these talented performers as I could whilst also giving them the chance to take home some awesome prizes, we’re so thankful to all our sponsors who have come to the table to support these incredibly talented people. Week one has been an incredible testament to their talents, I can’t wait to see what they serve up in the coming months!”

Each week the team at Hairy Mary’s will also be joined by a lineup of guest judges from across the community to help select the winner of each heat.

Every week two queens will be named as the top two performers of the week before they compete in a lip sync battle which will see the winner walk away with an extra 10 points towards their total score for the overall competition.

The competition kicks off every Thursday night from 7pm at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast.