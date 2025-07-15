Legendary Queer Poet Andrea Gibson Passes Away, Aged 49

Celebrated queer poet Andrea Gibson has passed away aged 49, four years after they were diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer.

A statement on their social media written by their loved ones shared that Gibson died at 4:16am on July 14, “surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs.”

Gibson was the author of seven books, including You Better Be Lightning, Take Me With You and Lord of the Butterflies. They also released seven albums of their spoken word work.

“Since learning they had cancer in 2021, Andrea has been a champion of finding beauty in unlikely places and gratitude in the hardest hours,” the post continued.

“Over the last four years, they danced with their diagnosis, and continually aimed their internal compass toward joy. One of the last things Andrea said on this plane was, ‘I fucking loved my life.’

“Not long ago, Andrea wrote a poem titled “Love Letter From the Afterlife.” In it, they offered this line: ‘I am more here than I ever was before. I am more with you than I ever could have imagined.’ Today, and all days forward, we hope you feel Andrea’s enormous spirit and immense presence beside you.

“Andrea would want you to know that they got their wish. In the end, their heart was covered in stretch marks.”

In 2023, Gibson was named Colorado’s Poet Laureate, becoming the first openly non-binary person to hold the title.

Gibson and their wife Meg Falley were the subjects of the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, following the pair in the wake of Gibson’s cancer diagnosis. It won the Festival Favourite award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year.

Gibson “existed in other galaxies”

Tributes have flooded in for the poet, whose work was felt so deeply, by so many.

Comedian Tig Notaro, executive producer on the documentary and Gibson’s friend of 25 years said witnessing them perform for the first time was like witnessing the “pure essence of an old-school genuine rock star”.

“When Andrea stepped on stage, everyone stepped onto that ride with an audience of strangers, holding onto each other for dear life, each person taken aback by their own deep sobs of reflective tears, and then immediately into deep healing laughter,” Notaro shared in an Instagram post.

“So many of Andrea’s words have quietly guided me through life’s twists and turns- I will forever be so grateful.

“Right now you will take me out on this beautiful lake with my loved ones, just so I can be closer to you.”

Singer Mary Lambert wrote: “I can’t imagine this world without Andrea Gibson, but here we are. I love you, wherever you are, A. I hope you are floating around all of us loving on you, feeling free of pain and at peace hanging out with every dog you ever had to say goodbye to.

“Andrea always existed in other galaxies, of that I’m sure. But we were so lucky to have them here on Earth, however brief it was.”

Gibson’s writings on gender, identity, love, and grief will be forever memorialised in the queer canon, and in hearts and those of minds who felt it.

In Love Letter From The Afterlife, Gibson wrote that “Dying is the opposite of leaving”.

“I want to echo it through the corridor of your temples, I am more with you than I ever was before. Do you understand?

“It was me who beckoned the stranger who caught you in her arms when you forgot not to order for two at the coffee shop. It was me who was up all night gathering sunflowers into your chest the last day you feared you would never again wake up feeling lighthearted.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I promise it’s the truth. I promise one day you will say it too– I can’t believe I ever thought I could lose you.”