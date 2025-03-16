Lindsay Lohan Makes Big Screen Return In New Freaky Friday Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is back on the big screen with the release of the new trailer for Freakier Friday now out for all to see.

Lohan is joined by Jamie Lee Curtis as the pair reunite for the film 23 years after its release.

Fans appear to be eating up the latest sequel as the official trailer rakes in huge traffic online.

Lindsay Lohan makes big screen return

It’s fair to say that Lindsay Lohan has had a career with many ups and downs over the last twenty five years.

However back before all of the drama a fresh faced Lohan made her silver screen debut as an adult in the hit Freaky Friday.

The second remake of the 1976 film saw Lohan and Curtis as a mother and daughter duo who accidentally wake up to find they have mysteriously swapped bodies.

Off the success of the film Lohan went on to make Mean Girls in 2004 which saw her meteoric rise to fame, however years of partying and controversy have seen her star fade.

In recent years Lindsay has been fighting hard for her comeback, striking a multi film deal with Netflix for some questionable straight to streaming films and even making an appearance in the 2024 Mean Girls remake.

Now she makes her silver screen return in the trailer for Freakier Friday which picks up twenty plus years since the original film.

Lohan returns with Curtis as they reprise their roles as mother and daughter Anna and Tess, except now there are new additions to the family.

Anna (Lohan) is now a mother to her own daughter and also soon to be a step mother to another teenager.

The trailer reveals the latest twist in the sequel is mothers Anna and Tess wake to find they’ve swapped bodies again, but not with each other.

Instead the pair have both swapped with the youngest two members of the family, recreating the similar problem from the first film, now across three generations.

The official trailer released by Disney this week promises to deliver the same style and chemistry of the original film that saw Lohan rise to fame.

Could it be the magic touch to help revive her career?

If fan reactions are anything to go by, plenty of people are keen to see what Freakier Friday will deliver.

Over six million viewers jumped online to watch the trailer in the first twenty four hours with the comments overwhelmingly supporting the preview of the latest offering.

Freakier Friday is due for release by Disney on August 8, 2025, watch the full trailer below.