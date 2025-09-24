Mardi Gras Announces Theme For 2026 Festivities

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season is on the horizon, with the festival’s 2026 theme announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Marking 48 years since the first Mardi Gras in 1978, the 2026 season will celebrate the theme ECSTATICA, a rallying call to gather, connect, and transform individual joy into a powerful collective movement.

“ECSTATICA is what happens when you find your people, community and family,” said Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Interim CEO, Jesse Matheson.

“In 2026, we’re inviting everyone to shape their Parade floats, events, and gatherings around this shared frequency. By tying into the theme, these community creations become part of a bigger story: a living, breathing manifestation of our community’s power, resilience, and joy.”

Next year will see Mardi Gras run from 13 February to 1 March, with Fair Day running on 15 February, and the ever-iconic Parade scheduled for 28 February.

“For almost half a century, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has been a place where our communities gather, celebrate, and be seen,” said Co-Chairs Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle.

“ECSTATICA carries that legacy forward by reminding us that joy is not only a feeling, but also an act of resistance and renewal. We look forward to seeing our communities bring this theme to life through floats, performances, and moments that capture both our history and our future as we march towards the 50th anniversary in 2028!”

Applications for Parade floats and expressions of interest for Fair Day stalls are now open, both closing at 5pm AEST Tuesday, 21 October.

Pride season is here, baby!

Earlier this month, Mardi Gras announced submissions had opened for Mardi Gras+, the open-access program that brings community-led events into the official 2026 Festival.

The program showcases a wide range of events including parties, performances, exhibitions, sporting competitions and family activities, with organisers invited to apply across categories including Parties, Arts, Sports, Community and Family.

Mardi Gras is waiving fees for First Nations, transgender, and gender diverse producers creating events for their communities, removing a financial barrier that has limited participation.

2024 will also see the launch of the new Mardi Gras+ app, which gives audiences a central hub to discover events and plan their festival experiences.

The app will extend beyond the festival dates, providing new opportunities for connection and visibility throughout the year.

Pride season is truly upon us now, with crowds flocking to the annual Brisbane Pride Fair Day last Saturday.

Over four thousand people filled the city centre for the annual rally before marching to Musgrave Park.

This year marks thirty five years since Brisbane Pride formed, and coincides with the anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Queensland.

The coming months will also see Victoria’s Pride celebrations, with events happening around the state from November through to February, and culminating in a full-day and night street party in Melbourne.