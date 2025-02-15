Mardi Gras Only Bisexual Float Needs Your Support

Ahead of the upcoming Sydney Mardi Gras BiCONIC have put a call out to the bisexual community to help secure final numbers for their 2025 float.

Like many smaller organisations the BiCONIC float have found many community members are opting out of involvement in the events due to financial pressures this year.

Organiser Bree Mountain spoke with the Star Observer about the organisation, bisexual visibility and celebrating Mardi Gras in style.

A brief history of the biconic float

“BiCONIC is a bisexual+ party that has been hosting events for the bisexual+ community, their partners, friends and allies for the last six years” Bree says.

“We have hosted over 40 parties for the bisexual community in this time creating a space for community connection, visibility and celebration. “

“BiCONIC as a concept, actually started as a one off event to fundraise for a float we named Bi+ Visibility, back in 2018. At the time as a newly out bisexual I was desperate for community connection, and found there were no bisexual spaces in Sydney, and there had been no bisexual Mardi Gras gloat for over a decade.”

The lack of inclusion for the bisexual community took her by surprise and together with a group of friends they set to make some important changes.

“It was baffling to me that the largest group in the LGBTQ+ community didn’t have any representation in the parade, and on a broader level, that there weren’t any spaces for bisexual people here in Sydney” she recalls.

“Myself and many bi+ identifying individuals at the time had never met another bi+ person and there was a sense of isolation, which is demonstrated by the abhorrent mental health statistics the bisexual community face, even today. Something needed to be done and myself and a close group of friends stepped up to make that happen.”

The importance of bisexual visibility

The importance of visibility for the community is not only a larger issue but one that is steeped in the history of Mardi Gras itself, a history not so long ago that many today would find unheard of.

“Despite being the largest group in the LGBTQIA+ community, bisexual people often experience stigma and erasure from within the broader LGBTQ+ community. We are often seen as “not queer enough” and don’t always feel welcome in queer spaces” Bree says.

“Unfortunately this experience is rooted in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras history. In 1996, Mardi Gras implemented a ban, that forbid bisexual+ people to become members of the organisation, which limited the communities ability to attend parties or partake in the parade.”

Despite that ban now being lifted, there is still much work to do for the bisexual community to ensure they are seen, heard, valued and supported.

“We are fighting to challenge these beliefs, and visibility is an essential part of that.”

“We want bisexual people watching the parade, whether from the sidelines or at home on the national broadcast, to see that bisexual people have a place in the LGBTQ+ community, and that bisexual people are included, loved and celebrated.”

Part of the visibility and celebrations is the annual BiCONIC Mardi Gras float, the only bisexual float in the parade, a vibrant celebration of bisexuality, complete with some live music.

Bree has been part of organising bisexual floats in Mardi Gras for five years and is now organising the BiCONIC float for the second year and it’s shaping up to be as fabulous as ever.

“This year our float will be led by the incredible BiCON Penelope Pettigrew, who will be singing her bisexual anthem BiConic live, a song she created inspired by the BiCONIC events.”

“Biconic the song was written as a dedication to BiCONIC Events and the Bi+ community. I wanted to write a song that celebrated us and embodied the elation I felt when I realised I was finally with my people” Penelope said.

And of course the float will be followed by an amazing team of choreographed dancers and an incredible 10 metre float.

Penelope will be followed by choreographed dancers, and of course, our 10m bisexual flat that has been present in the parade for the last five years.

Join the BiCONIC Float in 2025

As with any Mardi Gras float it takes time and money to put together something of this scale, meaning that like many other community organisations that lack corporate funding, participants need to pay to help cover the costs of the float

Whilst there is huge support for BiCONIC and their float, not everyone is in a financial position to participate, which has seen numbers of people signing up for 2025 falling short of what they need to cover costs.

“We have currently sold just under half of our 80 allocated spaces, and need to sell a significant more number of tickets to ensure we can cover our costs moving forward” she says.

“When creating our budget, 100% of ticket sales go towards float expenses, so without selling out, we have to find ways to cut costs to ensure the float goes ahead.”

“Unfortunately this is not an experience that is unique to us” Bree says.

“With the cost of living in current times, many queer organisations are struggling.”

The issues lie across the community in more than just floats for the parade but also other events as well.

“As I speak with community this year, event organisers collectively are struggling to get tickets sold. As a float team, we have been doing our best to cut costs, to allow for discounted tickets to individuals that can’t otherwise financially be a part of the parade.”

“But this challenge extends beyond the parade.”

“We are seeing queer events, particularly smaller queer events cancelling events and shows due to lack of ticket sales. Even with our last BiCONIC event, I was out of pocket, investing my personal money to meet budget, to ensure the event went ahead.”

But what can be done to help counter these rising costs? Bree is sure there are many options ahead.

“As a community, we need to find ways to continue offering these spaces in an affordable way.”

“Whether that’s larger organisations stepping in to support these important grass roots spaces, or refining our events to be financially viable at a time that we are all struggling. Next year, we are considering entering as a marching group, without the float, ute, sound system and other expenses that increase ticket costs to ensure that our community has access to the parade in this economic climate.”

Finding new voices in the bisexual community

Like any community work these jobs for people like Bree consume time and energy, after the 2025 Mardi Gras Bree has made the decision to step back from organising the event next year, confident there is a community behind her to take the reins.

“When I first began advocating for the bisexual community, I was one of the only people present in this space” she recalls.

“I have had incredible opportunities in my time as an advocate, providing bisexual consultation to Mardi Gras, speaking with politicians and health services, and even gaining a scholarship to attend the Athens InterPride AGM where I spoke at the plenary about the need for more bisexual inclusion in pride events to pride organisers from around the world.”

But Bree hasn’t done it on her own, her time working with the community has seen her meeting many other people, all passionate about change and visibility.

“During this time, I have had the pleasure of seeing many incredible advocates stepping up to create change, advocate for inclusion, and create spaces for our community.”

“Here in Sydney, we have the incredible team at Sydney Bisexual Network working at all levels of government to increase bisexual+ rights and protections, who are currently doing incredibly important work advocating for to bisexual+ people in NSW to be protected anti-discrimination law. There are also groups like Sydney Bi+ Social Club who put on monthly events for the bisexual community, and podcasts like ‘Give it To Me Bi’ giving a voice to our community.”

It’s people like this that give her the confidence to be able to step back and watch the community flourish.

“When I first started this journey, I felt like one of the only people giving our community a voice. Now we have so many incredible advocates doing such amazing things. I feel like it’s time I can step away and leave the community in safe hands.”

“As a Counsellor and Sexologist by profession, I am now focussing my time and energy on providing individual support to members of our community, having recently gained employment with an LGBTQ+ health service, and having started my own private practice, Mountain Counselling & Sexology, supporting the LGBTQ+ community, with particular focus on specialised support for bisexual individuals.”

As for who will take her place next year, there’s not names just yet, but planning is already underway.

“I am having discussions with many individuals who are eager to get involved in creating floats moving forward, and I can’t wait to see the incredible bisexual representation they bring to the parade in years to come!”

Whilst Bree is an important voice within the bisexual community we asked her to reach out to other bisexual voices within the community to get there perspective on the importance of bisexual inclusion in the Mardi Gras Parade.

Chad Barnier, co-host of the ‘Give it to Me Bi’ podcast and member of Sydney Bisexual Network shared: ”Bisexual people fought for years to be visibly represented at Mardi Gras—before 2019, you could go over a decade without seeing a bi-specific float at all. Mardi Gras is Australia’s largest and most visible queer platform, so explicitly having the “B” in the parade is crucial. Bi+ folks make up the majority of the LGBTQ+ community (around 60-70%), yet are frequently overlooked. For years, I’d watch the parade—either live on Oxford Street or broadcast on TV—scouring hundreds of floats for any open mention of bisexuality. On the rare occasion you saw a bi+ float, the TV broadcast often skipped it (I get it, you can’t show every float).”

“This lack of coverage can leave bisexual people feeling invisible and marginalised. Seeing your identity reflected isn’t just a momentary thrill, it can be transformative! It builds pride and a sense of belonging. Having a dedicated float offers bi+ folks a place to celebrate openly, showing future generations that they, too, have a proud spot within the broader queer family. Without enough participants, this year’s float may not go ahead. It’s vital that anyone who wants to march (and can) steps up now. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, if we can’t see ourselves in the parade, we don’t look to be in it. With so much happening politically and socially, having explicit bi+ representation is more important than ever. When we show up for ourselves—loudly and proudly—we not only affirm our identities, but we also let the rest of the world know that bisexuality is real, valid, and worth celebrating.”

Alice Anderson, former Mardi Gras Board Director and proud bisexual advocate who is a part of the float team this year shared: ”Having Bisexual community representation including having a float in the Mardi Gras Parade is very important. Growing up in Darlinghurst in the ’90s, I didn’t know a single out bisexual person. Coming out in my late 20s, in 2019, felt like navigating uncharted territory. Seeing the Bi floats and connecting with community leaders like Bree Mountain, it was a revelation. It showed me I wasn’t alone. That visibility is crucial. It saves lives. Having BiCONIC and Bi spaces saved my life. I went onto be even more active with the LGBTQAI+ community, with previously serving as a Mardi Gras Board Director (2023-2024) and currently volunteer coordinator for the Accessible Viewing Area, I’m passionate about ensuring everyone feels seen and celebrated. The community and Mardi Gras has done a lot of work to include Bi people better in the last 6 years but there is more to be done by everyone. The Biconic Bi float isn’t just a float; it’s a beacon, a symbol of hope and belonging for so many, just like it was for me.”

But most importantly for Bree and her team is the sense of enjoyment, belonging and fulfilment that participants take away each year, she shared some of their feeback about just what the experience meant to them.

“It was incredible to march as part of BI VIS! The most meaningful part was the sense of connection, as it was the first time in some 30+ years of life when I felt part of a dedicated Bi+ community of people. It was the first public LGBTIQA+ event I attended where I felt that all aspects of my sexuality were visible, acknowledged, respected and accepted unconditionally and unapologetically!” -Christina, 35

“As a bisexual man, it felt so liberating to stand with others like me and be cheered on for who we are. It made me feel accepted in a world where bisexuality in men is often ignored or put down. The experience was validating, reassuring and has given me the confidence to stand for others like me” – Andrew, 24

“It was the first time I have participated in an LGBTQ+ event as an openly bi+ person, and I think I hadn’t realized how much I’d kept my sexuality out of conversation and under the radar until I was in a place where that very thing was the focus, and there to be celebrated. It was okay (and encouraged!) to be loud about it, and I have never experienced anything like it” -Anonymous, 28

So how can you get on board to support BiCONIC in the 2025 Mardi Gras parade?

“We are calling out to our community, both bisexual+ people, and allies, to step in and support us to continue to bring essential representation to a community that has for too long been forgotten.”

“Since putting our call out yesterday, we have provided a number of discounted tickets to participants who otherwise could not have afforded to join, and incredibly, we have had allies from outside of the bisexual community offer to donate and provide financial support to ensure we go ahead, and provide opportunities for bisexual people who don’t have the funds to have a place in the parade get to be a part of this incredible experience” Bree shares.

“However you can support, whether it’s joining us, donating a ticket, or sharing our story, we are so thankful.”

“Let’s come together as a community, and ensure representation for every group within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

If you would like to be part of the BiCONIC Mardi Gras float you can purchase your ticket online now.

For more information follow or message the BiCONIC instagram account @BiConic_events or you can email bree@biconicevents.org