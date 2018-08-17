Marijuana mogul Ross Smith, who promotes himself as the face of Australia’s medical cannabis industry, has been linked to a series of violent and homophobic social media posts directed towards a journalist.
Smith is currently being paid $250,000 a year to work as a cannabis consultant for Jayex Healthcare, and describes himself as the ‘Wolf of Weed Street’.
Garvey had been researching a story for The Australian on Smith’s comments about rival cannabis industry executives.
Ross told Garvey he had a “potential solution for you”, recalling how his dog once attacked a man “who walked too close to me”.
“My dog is very protective and just took him out,” the post said. “It was truly a pleasure to watch this dickhead getting ripped into by Bronson’s fangs.”
The posts then became homophobic.
“[Paul Garvey] I know you spend your days watching gay porn, as you are clearly not busy enough for real journalism… I can arrange for a strap-on penis to be delivered to you as well mate,” the post said.
“Just let me know what colour your boyfriend’s eyes are and I will match it for you buddy.”
A spokesperson for Jayex Healthcare said the Facebook posts were unrelated to the company.
“The views expressed do not reflect those of the company.”
