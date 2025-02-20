More Than 100 Sign Letter Calling On Qld Gov To Reverse Hormone Treatment Ban

Over 100 organisations and individuals have signed a letter calling on the Queensland government to reverse its ban on hormone treatments for trans and gender diverse people, deeming the move “unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate”.

In late January, The Queensland government introduced an immediate ban on hormone treatments for new patients in the public system, under 18 years of age.

Close to 500 young people on the waiting list were unable to access lifesaving health care.

“Contrary to expert medical advice and against the wishes of patients and their families, you have chosen to deny a small and particularly vulnerable group of young Queenslanders access to their essential healthcare,” the letter states.

The letter raises concerns “about the physical and mental wellbeing of trans children currently awaiting care and who already face increased risk of harm because of discrimination, social exclusion, bullying and violence.”

Former Australian of the Year, Professor Patrick McGorry, and Professor Ian Hickie, a co-director of the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre have both signed the letter, along with ten other academics.

“Governments should not be intruding into an area which requires expert clinical decision making based on the best available scientific evidence,” said Professor McGorry.

“The medical care of young people should not be distorted by unhelpful culture wars.”

Other signatories include ACON, Scarlet Alliance, Sisters Inside, Equality Australia, and Transcend Australia.

“Enormous harm to an already misunderstood minority”

The letter calls on Premier Crisafulli to revoke the ban, meet with the affected group and their parents, and to recommence care, consistent with best practice guidelines, throughout the state.

“We implore you not to pursue a policy avenue that risks causing enormous harm to an already misunderstood minority, with potentially fatal outcomes if the issue is not resolved,” the letter reads. “Especially given an independent review only last year found the state’s paediatric gender services were ‘safe and evidence-based’.

To lead a government that truly governs for all Queenslanders you must not deny one especially vulnerable group their vital healthcare, causing them immense emotional distress and with the potential to result in great harm.”

The letter comes two weeks after thousands of people rallied around the country to show their support for trans youth in a national day of action.

Emma, a parent of a transgender child, told more than 2000 people in Sydney that she was terrified her child would be unable to access the care she needed to address gender dysphoria.

“Politicians… don’t know my child and don’t know me. They do not love my child more than me. They don’t know my child more than me. They don’t know her more than all of her whole team of medical support staff did, and they’re making decisions for her.”