—

ACCLAIMED Australian actor Hugo Weaving has thrown his support behind legalising same-sex or gender marriage in the country as part of an Australian Marriage Equality campaign.

In a video posted on Facebook, Weaving explained why he was passionate about making marriage equality a reality in Australia.

“I support and believe in marriage equality because I’m allowed to marry the person I love,” he said.

“But there are hundreds of thousands of people in this country who are Australian citizens who are not allowed to marry the people they love.”

Weaving is a longstanding supporter of the LGBTI community, and is well known for his role in the classic 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.