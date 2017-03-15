In a video posted on Facebook, Weaving explained why he was passionate about making marriage equality a reality in Australia.
“I support and believe in marriage equality because I’m allowed to marry the person I love,” he said.
“But there are hundreds of thousands of people in this country who are Australian citizens who are not allowed to marry the people they love.”
Weaving is a longstanding supporter of the LGBTI community, and is well known for his role in the classic 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
