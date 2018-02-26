—

The much-anticipated Australian film Riot, starring Damon Herriman and Kate Box, has been received enthusiastically by viewers.

The film about the LGBTI rights movement in the 1970s screened on ABC last night to coincide with the 40th annual Mardi Gras season.

Wayside Chapel in Sydney’s Kings Cross hosted a special viewing party, attended by ’78ers who participated in the first Mardi Gras, as well as cast and crew of the film.

After recent controversy over whether LGBTI people should have to care about our history, social media responses to the film were enthusiastically positive.

“Heading into Mardi Gras’ 40th year it’s more important than ever to know our history. Unspeakable respect for the ’78ers,” tweeted one person.

Drag favourite Pauline Pantsdown called the film “fascinating history” and “a must see”.

“Great writing, acting and direction”, she tweeted.

Many people were affected emotionally by the history told in the film.

“Totally burst into tears of pride,” wrote one viewer.

“It was amazing, made me feel angry and upset. Already knew the story but seeing it really brought it home,” posted another.

Riot is available to watch on ABC iView for the next month.

For anyone who didn't catch Riot live on television it's now up on ABC ivew. Heading into Mardis Gras 40th year it's more important than ever to know our history. Unspeakable respect for the 78ers 🏳️‍🌈 ✊ #RiotABC https://t.co/5HOTh6GwYZ — Joshua Badge 🏳️‍🌈 (@joshuabadge) February 25, 2018

Apart from the intrusive voice-over urging us to 'celebrate' after we'd just witnessed cops violently bashing queers, I really enjoyed #ABCRiot. — Richard Watts (@richardthewatts) February 25, 2018

Totally burst into tears of pride when the BLF turned up in support of Gay Rights in ABC’s RIOT. #unionpride #ausunions #changetherules — Jonathan Mill (@JonathanMill1) February 25, 2018

It was amazing made me feel angry and upset. Already knew the story but seeing it really brought it home #ABCRIOT — purplegrrl 🏳️‍🌈 (@purplegrrl) February 25, 2018

Watching #ABCRiot. Written by the great Greg Waters and with a stellar cast, it's a must watch. — Margie Smithurst (@MargieSmithurst) February 25, 2018

Loved watching #abcriot tonight – so moving – we cried a lot https://t.co/nDk1ZaWPJh — Matt Devine (@matt_devine_) February 25, 2018

1978 Liverpool Street Court Sydney when the 53 people arrested appeared in court after 1st Mardi Gras. Court entrance blocked by police, more arrests, lawyers had difficultly accessing clients 🏳️‍🌈@sydneymardigras #RiotABC @ABCTV pic.twitter.com/xD5TKeCHF1 — Julie McCrossin (@JulieMcCrossin) February 25, 2018

The police beating Peter Murphy almost to death while others could hear – that really happened, that really bloody happened #RiotABC — Hannah McCann (@binarythis) February 25, 2018

Standing in the pouring rain with 78er Peter de Waal and producer Louise Smith in Kings Cross following a special live screening of the ABC drama Riot this evening at the Wayside Chapel which was attended by 78ers as well as cast and crew. #sydneyMardiGras #MardiGras40 #RiotABC pic.twitter.com/zEppSHSdzn — William Brougham (@WilliamBrougham) February 25, 2018

#RiotABC on iView for the next month. Great writing, acting and direction; detailed characterisation without typical Aust film "larger than life" exaggeration; fascinating history. A must see! https://t.co/JxdUWAEJwE — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) February 25, 2018