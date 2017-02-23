—

A sexual health campaign for gay, bisexual, and queer trans men called GRUNT will be launched in Canberra tonight.

The AIDS Action Council, in partnership with PASH.tm and the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO), will host the event from 7.00pm at The Old Canberra Inn.

GRUNT is a sexual health campaign about hot, fun, and informed sex between trans guys and cis guys and provides accurate, inclusive, and sex-positive sexual health information.

It was formally launched last year and grew out of the need to produce accessible and targeted health promotion information for men who may not have the same level of sexual health knowledge and literacy as their cisgender male counterparts, but are engaging in similar kinds of sex.

Executive Director of the AIDS Action Council, Philippa Moss, said the council was excited to support the campaign and to celebrate its launch in Canberra.

“GRUNT is the first sexual health promotion campaign in Australia dedicated to the needs of trans men,” she said.

“Visual representation of trans men is critical in campaigns focusing on sexual health.”

The campaign includes a website, a booklet, a poster, and a post card series.

The Canberra launch kicks off at 7.00pm tonight at The Old Canberra Inn and will feature local Pole Dancer Extraordinaire JOIE and Lismore DJ Kimo Orlando.