THE Australian Leatherman competition kicks off tonight in Sydney, and will see leathermen from around Australia competing for the coveted title of Australian Leatherman 2017.

Slated as an official Mardi Gras event, the competition will run over three days from Friday to Sunday, and will attract hot leathermen and women visiting Sydney from around the world to support this amazing event.

And this year brings something new to the famous leather competition: folks from all over the country will be competing for the national title of Australian Bootblack 2017.

This is the first year that Australia will nationally recognise the role of bootblacks in the leather and fetish communities.

Bootblacks are the wonderfully skilled people who offer you the opportunity to have your boots polished and shined at leather events all around the world.

This event is run by Leathermen, Bootmen, and IML Alumni for Australian Leathermen and Bootblacks and their communities.

Tickets are still available for the event.