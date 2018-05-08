Icon and goddess of pop Cher has just announced that she will be touring Australia for the first time in 13 years.
Later this year in September and October, she will make her highly-anticipated return to the country to celebrate one of music’s most phenomenal careers, spanning more than 50 years and six decades.
Beginning as a studio backing singer, Cher met fledgling producer Sonny Bono and they quickly became 1960s pop sensations. Their attention-grabbing hair and clothes were an early hint of Cher’s subsequent influence on the world of fashion.
Cher stunned the music world with yet another dramatic re-invention in the 1980s, culminating with her controversial hit video for ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’. But it would be her venture into dance music with the Grammy-winning, 20-million-selling ‘Believe’ that eclipsed it all.
Cher last toured Australia in 2005 when she performed 12 sold-out arena shows as part of her three-year Farewell Tour which is one of the most successful concert tours in history.
This year’s Here We Go Again Tour will play at arenas in Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Tickets for Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour will go on sale from 10am, Friday 18 May on www.livenation.com.au.
Cher’s 2018 Australian tour dates are:
Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Wednesday 26 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Friday 28 September
Melbourne Rod Laver Arena – Wednesday 3 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Tuesday 9 October
Perth Perth Arena – Friday 12 October
Sydney Qudos Bank Arena – Thursday 18 October
