Icon and goddess of pop Cher has just announced that she will be touring Australia for the first time in 13 years.

Later this year in September and October, she will make her highly-anticipated return to the country to celebrate one of music’s most phenomenal careers, spanning more than 50 years and six decades.

Following her show-stopping appearance and 20-minute set at this year’s Mardi Gras , fans can expect to be dazzled by the renowned lavish and flamboyant styling of Cher’s costumes and elaborate stage production, while revelling in a more than 90-minute performance of hits such as ‘Believe’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, and ‘I Got You Babe’.

Beginning as a studio backing singer, Cher met fledgling producer Sonny Bono and they quickly became 1960s pop sensations. Their attention-grabbing hair and clothes were an early hint of Cher’s subsequent influence on the world of fashion.

Cher stunned the music world with yet another dramatic re-invention in the 1980s, culminating with her controversial hit video for ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’. But it would be her venture into dance music with the Grammy-winning, 20-million-selling ‘Believe’ that eclipsed it all.

Cher last toured Australia in 2005 when she performed 12 sold-out arena shows as part of her three-year Farewell Tour which is one of the most successful concert tours in history.

This year’s Here We Go Again Tour will play at arenas in Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Tickets for Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour will go on sale from 10am, Friday 18 May on www.livenation.com.au.

Cher’s 2018 Australian tour dates are:

Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Wednesday 26 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Friday 28 September

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena – Wednesday 3 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Tuesday 9 October

Perth Perth Arena – Friday 12 October

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena – Thursday 18 October