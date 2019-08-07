—

Genre-defying Australian music duo Collarbones have released a “borderline filthy” new single ‘Deep’ to tease their upcoming album Futurity.

A collaboration between Sydney’s Marcus Whale and Adelaide’s Travis Cook, the new album marks the band’s first full-length release in five years.

“The first version we made that day was a slow ballad that I almost forgot about, before sending it around a bit later to Travis and our manager Tom, who quickly realised that it might actually be pretty good,” Whale said of the new track.

“It took a long time to find the right version, but we finally settled on the borderline filthy groove you hear today.”

‘Deep’ takes the form of a club-ready, ethereal electro-pop banger with, well, lyrics that could make Troye Sivan blush (in the best way).

“Crush me / underneath your weight until it kills me,” Whale sings, almost whispering the words “I need to go deep” over the chorus’ earth-shaking bass line.

It follows on from singles ‘Voyeur’, ‘A.I.’, ‘The Gate’ and ‘Everything I Want’, which will all feature on Futurity.

Cited as one of the big Australian acts to watch in 2019 by Junkee and heralded as one of The Guardian‘s ‘Best Australian bands you’ve never heard of’, this year is poised to be a breakout one in the long-time musical partnership of Cook and Whale.

Famed for their live shows, which helped lead to a cameo with Flume at the Sydney Opera House, Collarbones will launch Futurity on September 6.

The duo will mark the release with two special shows, one in Melbourne on September 21 at The Curtin and another in Sydney on September 27 at The Lansdowne.

You can purchase or stream ‘Deep’ by clicking here.

and watch their most recent music video for 'A.I' below.