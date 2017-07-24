LIBERAL MP Peter Dutton is pushing for a postal plebiscite on marriage equality.
He has said he wants the issue resolved in this term of parliament, according to Sky News.
Marriage equality advocates have said a postal plebiscite is inherently biased and unlikely to reflect the preferences of most Australians.
“A postal vote will favour the ‘no’ case because younger voters, who are more likely to support marriage equality, are less likely to return their voluntary postal ballots,” said just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome.
Labor and the Greens have rejected a plebiscite, preferring instead a free vote in the parliament.
“I think that it is a much cleaner process than people running off to support private member’s motions or a Labor stunt within the House of Representatives,” said Dutton.
“The next best option in my mind is a postal plebiscite which allows the public to have their say.”
Dutton said if a majority of Australians were for marriage equality, then the government would be bound by the outcome.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten criticised the proposed plebiscite.
“The postal plebiscite is a policy for a government that has neither the intellect to know what to do, nor the courage to do what is right,” he tweeted.
Massive legal problems facing the postal ballot. First and foremost, it’s imperative in our elections/referenda that we have scrutineering of the count and a method for resolving questions about the validity of all ballot papers – this won’t exist under the proposed Dutton model. Whatever your view of the Liberals’ plebiscite plan, this fails the basic tests which give us confidence in our electoral system and it’s going to be laughed out of the High Court. It’s interesting that even Tony “Mr Plebiscite” Abbott is lukewarm in his support of this model.