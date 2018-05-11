—

Conservative commentator Mark Latham has been nominated for a media award in this year’s Gay and Lesbian Outrageous, Ridiculous, and Ignorant (GLORIA) awards.

The awards draw attention to the most egregious homophobic and transphobic words and actions of the year, sending the message that anti-LGBTI hate is not accepted.

The 2018 awards focus on the actions and comments made during the marriage equality debate.

Latham is nominated for his comments about the LGBTI “reign of terror”, in an opinion piece where he said he feared people who did not “worship at the altar of homosexuality and gender fluidity” would be “run out of town”.

Also nominated in the media category are others including Miranda Devine, for her “rainbow fascists” remarks, and Andrew Bolt, for his comparison of gay people wanting equal rights to a toddler tantrum.

Organisers said they were worried that Lyle Shelton may have been “trying too hard”, as he has scored several nominations.

The public are encouraged to vote online in the ninth annual GLORIA Awards, which will be announced on May 16, the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

There are 43 nominations across seven categories including media, religion, politics, sport, and the silliest comment from within the LGBTI community itself.

This year there are two new categories, Anonymous Idiots, and the Good GLORIA award that acknowledges positive words and actions.

All finalists and their comments can be viewed in the voting survey.

The winner of the Golden GLORIA for the most deserving comment of the year will be decided via a boo-off at the awards night.

The event at NSW Parliament House is hosted by comedian Kirsty Webeck with performances from drag queen Barbra Blacksheep.

“Instead of yelling at the media or getting shouty on social media, the GLORIAs give everyone the chance to vent their anger by voting for those that have annoyed or offended the most this year,” said awards host Penny Sharpe MLC.

“I encourage everyone to vote now—there are only seven categories, so it’s quick, and let me tell you it is very satisfying.

“These awards are fun and colourful but they also send a powerful message that homophobia and transphobia have no place in our community. Vote now.”