Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award-winning cult-classic Torch Song Trilogy has returned to the Darlinghurst Theatre Company, to mark the 40th anniversary of the play’s initial off-Broadway premiere and the 25th anniversary of the Company.

The “funny, poignant, and illuminating” three plays chronicle a Jewish New York drag queen’s quest for love, respect, and a life she can be proud to live.

From a failed affair with a reluctant lover to a burgeoning relationship with a young fashion model, central character Arnold Beckoff’s greatest torment in life remains his turbulent relationship with his mother.

Director Stephen Colyer has assembled an all-star cast for the Sydney production, including Simon Corfield reprising his acclaimed performance as Arnold, as well as Tim Draxl and Stephen Madsen.

“What Arnold wants is a special someone to create a family with and raise a child – essentially the life his parents had,” Colyer said.

“In so many ways, the identity Arnold imagines for himself was ahead of its time.

“While the number of rainbow families is on the rise in 2018, they still face discrimination in some sectors of society. This was demonstrated during the ugly postal survey of 2017.

“In the aftermath of marriage equality, Arnold’s example of resisting bigotry and being proud of his life seems more relevant than ever.”

Torch Song Trilogy is on now and will run until August 26 at the Darlinghurst Theatre Company. For more information or to buy tickets, visit: www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/torch-song-trilogy. or call (02) 8356 9987.