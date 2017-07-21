—

The NSW government has launched a new online anti-bullying resource, though advocates in the LGBTI community have said it misses the mark when it comes to tackling homophobia and transphobia in schools.

The resource is part of the state government’s anti-bullying strategy and was developed after its decision to stop funding the Safe Schools program.

Leading health organisation ACON has expressed concern over the lack of LGBTI-specific tools and information in the new resource, despite liaising with the government in the months leading up to its launch.

Chief Executive of ACON Nicolas Parkhill said the new resource failed to meaningfully address the bullying, abuse, and discrimination faced by young LGBTI people.

“Bullying is an acute problem for young LGBTI people and this resource does not respond to their unique needs,” he said.

“Of concern is the absence of tools and resources that specifically address LGBTI bullying in schools – especially when we know it affects a significant proportion of young people.

“The government’s own report released earlier this month stated that 16.8 per cent of secondary school students in Australia are attracted to people of the same sex. That’s one in six students.”

Parkhill added that ACON will try to work with the NSW government on ways the resource can be improved.

“We believe this resource falls short in responding to LGBTI bullying and there needs to be more emphasis placed on the needs of young LGBTI people.”