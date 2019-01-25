—

For the seventh year running, Inner West Council will hold a reception celebration in Marrickville to mark Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Gras.

The event – Feel the Love – is an annual community building event that brings together members of the LGBTIQ+ community and community organisations to tie in with Mardi Gras celebrations.

Organised by the Inner West Council and LGBTIQ+ Working Group, the 2019 reception will be followed by a rainbow flag raising ceremony, a flag that will be flown for the remained of Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

Inner West Mayor, Darcy Byrne, said he was proud of how the event has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2013.

“Our LGBTIQ+ residents are a strong and vocal part of our community, and they’ve played a huge role in shaping the character of our area,” he said.

“Feel the Love celebrates the fact that Inner West occupies a central place in Australia’s LGBTIQ+ history.

“It is an event that is firmly rooted in a community where there is a strong spirit of cooperation, trust, and pride.”

Hosted by drag personality Barbra Blacksheep, the “fierce, fabulous, and free” reception will take place at Marrickville Town Hall on Thursday 7 February at 7pm.

The flag raising ceremony will then take place the following morning, at 8am at the Lackey Street Piazza in Summer Hill.

For more information, or to register your attendance, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/feel-the-love-fierce-fabulous-free-tickets-53370885756