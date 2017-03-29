—

MARK Latham has defended questioning a high school boy’s sexuality on live television and once again called the teenager gay.

Earlier this month a group of students from Sydney Boys High School released a video on feminism as part of International Women’s Day.

In the video the boys spoke about why feminism would be important to them if they were women.

In response on an episode of Outsiders, Latham said he thought the first boy in the video was gay.

“The boys at the boys school look like dickheads doing their video, total dickheads,” he said on air.

“I thought the first guy was gay.”

The comments were criticised by federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes, prompting Latham to further defend his comments.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, he said stood by his comments about the video.

“So if you’re asking me if, on my first viewing of the Sydney Boys High School video, where the young man ‘pretended to be a woman’, I thought he was gay,” he said.

“Well, yes, who wouldn’t think that?

“The student pretended to be a woman by talking about sex with a man – so yes, one would assume he was gay. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said the comments amounted to bullying.

“I was disappointed when I first heard the comments about the Sydney Boys High Schools students who appeared in the video for International Women’s Day,” he said.

“Adults in privileged high profile commentating roles need to be mindful of the example they set for the community.

“Bullying of any kind is unacceptable.”