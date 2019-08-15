—

The Royal Hall of Industries has been one of the Mardi Gras Party's principle venues for many years

The post parade Sydney Mardi Gras Party will return to the Entertainment Quarter next year, but the Royal Hall of Industry (RHI) will not be part of the party in 2020.

The RHI has been leased to the Sydney Swans by the NSW Government and the space is still under redevelopment, making it unavailable for Mardi Gras.

However the Mardi Gras Party will still be taking over the Hordern Pavilion and surrounding precinct in 2020 and organisers plan to deliver a host of new spaces for the estimated over 10,000 party goers that will attend the party next year.

Organisers say they are continuing to work closely with owners Playbill Venues, “to ensure our annual Party remains the biggest and best in the Southern Hemisphere and continues to be held at the Hordern Pavilion and surrounding precinct for as long as possible into the future.”

“Following a NSW State Government tender process, both the Hordern and RHI are now under lease by the PlayOn Group, a partnership between Playbill Venues and the Sydney Swans.”

“$65 million will be invested to revitalise the Hordern and RHI. Playbill Venues will rejuvenate the Hordern – making it even better as a Party space with vastly improved facilities – while the Sydney Swans will repurpose the RHI as their new headquarters and community centre. The RHI plans include a multipurpose indoor recreation space which will be available for community events, and a forecourt plaza offering a new outdoor event destination.”

Mardi Gras expects the RHI to have been successfully redeveloped by 2021 and to become available to be a part of the Mardi Gras Party again after next year, going forward.

The Hordern Pavilion recently submitted a Development Application to the City of Sydney to allow for planned refurbishment works to commence.

Some minor works will be undertaken prior to February in 2020 with all significant works scheduled to take place after the 2020 Mardi Gras Party.

Playbill Venues has guaranteed to organisers that the Hordern Pavilion will be fully operational for the 2020 Party.