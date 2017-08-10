—

THE Queer Screen Film Festival has launched the full program for its upcoming 5th edition.

The festival runs from September 19 to September 24 at Event Cinemas George Street in Sydney.

This year’s line-up features 20 films including 16 Australian premieres, showcasing a range of LGBTI stories including features, documentaries and shorts.

Joining the previously announced opening night film, the Alan Cumming-starring After Louie, documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson about one America’s major trans icons, and Austrian coming-of-age film Seventeen are a slew of exciting additions.

One of the major attractions is biopic Tom of Finland, a new film about the life of the legendary gay erotic artist Touko Valio Laaksonen.

The critically acclaimed Princess Cyd and Constance Wu-starrer The Feels come to our shores from the U.S., exploring a teenage girl’s suburban summer coming-of age and a lesbian bachelorette weekend respectively.

Fly-on-the-wall doco Dream Boat follows a diverse and sexy group of men aboard a gay cruise, while Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall gives a peek into the life of the YouTube star and Drag Race judge.

“Being able to give back and reach out to the community is something Queer Screen views as vitally important,”says Festival Director, Lisa Rose. “We are again able to provide free entertainment that focuses on three pillars of the LGBTIQ community: families, seniors and youth.”

“The fact that we have increased our screenings to 20 films across 15 sessions this year, but have parity between the lesbian focussed films with that of gay men, is something I really wanted to achieve for my first festival.”

Tickets for the Queer Screen Film festival are now on sale at www.queerscreen.org.au.