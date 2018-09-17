—

Winner of Best Film at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, Becks is the kind of moving, intimate drama about queer women we don’t see often enough.

Becks (Lena Hall, Tony Award Winner for Hedwig and the Angry Inch) decides to drive cross-country to see her girlfriend, played by lesbian pop starlet Hayley Kiyoko, but she winds up broke and broken-hearted when she finds out there’s another woman.

But Becks soon realises that lying on the sofa pining for her ex won’t get her back to New York.

Her old buddy Dave (Dan Fogler, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) invites her to play in his bar and her obvious talent and wit soon draws a crowd.

When she posts ads for guitar lessons, local boutique owner Elyse (Mena Suvari), wife of Becks’s high school nemesis Mitch, signs up.

Something between the unlikely new friends strikes a chord and forces both women to take stock.

In her first leading feature film role, Broadway star Hall is authentic and charming.

The film’s performances will find you “deeply involved with these flawed but fascinating people”.

With outstanding original music by singer-songwriter Alyssa Robbins, whose life inspired the film, and an inordinate number of laughs, Becks is a surefire crowdpleaser.

