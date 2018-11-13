—

The Sydney Silverbacks are launching their 2019 calendar alongside a photographic exhibition, with the proceeds going towards a terrific cause.

The Silverbacks will exhibit the works, with framed photographic works on sale alongside the new calendar.

Proceeds from sales of prints and calendars will go towards raising funds for the LGBTI community through the Asylum Seekers Centre in Newtown.

This year’s calendar includes works by Jason Nichol, Michael Lynch, Rod Spark, Michael August and Claudia Sagrapanti.

Also featured are Daniel Jacobs, Ricardo Andres Figueredo Ochoa, Serkan Tuncay, #iamisraelmolina555, Mark Martirez, Simonology, Travis de Jonk and Michael Oelofse.

The works will be on display at Tap Gallery in Surry Hills until November 18.

Artists and wrestlers will be present at tonight’s launch alongside representatives of the Centre’s LGBTI community group.

Calendars can also be ordered from the Sydney Silverbacks website at www.sydneysilverbacks.com.

For more information on the launch and exhibition, click here.

The Sydney Silverbacks Wrestling Club is an LGBTQI and straight friendly not-for-profit sporting organisation, founded in 1993.

The Silverbacks compete in national and international competitions – such as this year’s Paris Gay Games – hold beginner workshops, tournaments, and weekly wrestling nights, and they encourage anyone interested to get involved, no matter their shape or size.