There’s plenty to get up to this long weekend in Sydney. Here are our top picks to make it an epic one.

1. Oz Comic-Con

Get your pop culture fix at Oz Comic-Con. Check out the gaming zone, show off your cosplay, or take in the all-new anime station. Running over two huge days, Oz Comic-Con is sure to be a blast.

2. Stonewall

The Stonewall Hotel on Oxford Street is holding a huge party all weekend! My Big GAY Weekend promises to be three massive nights of music and celebration, with gorgeous drag queen hosts and a whole lot of guest DJs to get you dancing.

3. Green Park Hotel

The fabulous Green Park Hotel will be partying all weekend as well, with DJs on the decks from 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and from 5 pm Sunday. Kick back in a booth with a quiet drink, or dance the night away.

4. Outcast and Rise & Shine

Beloved club Midnight Shift is going out with a bang. Make sure you get along to their last two events on the long weekend. On Saturday, Outcast will be a huge event for guys only to farewell the club. If you like to get up early, or stay up till early, get along to Rise & Shine from 5 am on Sunday. Tickets for both events are selling fast, so get yours now.

5. Daywash Touch N Tackle

Feel like some contact sport? Head to Chinese Laundry on Sunday from noon for Daywash Touch N Tackle. Have fun with the sporty dress code and enjoy four dance floors, with DJs to be announced soon.