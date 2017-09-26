There’s plenty to get up to this long weekend in Sydney. Here are our top picks to make it an epic one.
1. Oz Comic-Con
Get your pop culture fix at Oz Comic-Con. Check out the gaming zone, show off your cosplay, or take in the all-new anime station. Running over two huge days, Oz Comic-Con is sure to be a blast.
2. Stonewall
3. Green Park Hotel
The fabulous Green Park Hotel will be partying all weekend as well, with DJs on the decks from 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and from 5 pm Sunday. Kick back in a booth with a quiet drink, or dance the night away.
4. Outcast and Rise & Shine
Beloved club Midnight Shift is going out with a bang. Make sure you get along to their last two events on the long weekend. On Saturday, Outcast will be a huge event for guys only to farewell the club. If you like to get up early, or stay up till early, get along to Rise & Shine from 5 am on Sunday. Tickets for both events are selling fast, so get yours now.
5. Daywash Touch N Tackle
Feel like some contact sport? Head to Chinese Laundry on Sunday from noon for Daywash Touch N Tackle. Have fun with the sporty dress code and enjoy four dance floors, with DJs to be announced soon.
