As we near the finish line of the HIV Strategy in NSW to virtually eliminate HIV transmissions, Positive Life NSW asks older people living with HIV (PLHIV) what the future looks like.

By 2020, for the first time, over half of PLHIV will be over the age of 55.

PLHIV are not only surviving previous expectations of longevity, but we are facing the triumphs and challenges of age.

Now that HIV is considered a chronic health condition like diabetes or heart disease, let’s talk about how HIV impacts us as we age.

As the first group of people to age with HIV, let’s find out what we can learn from each other about living well with HIV.

We are also living longer with multiple health conditions, alongside our HIV negative friends, lovers and family. Let’s talk about how we weigh the benefits and risks of the pleasures, vices and activities that bring us relief, joy or comfort as we achieve our personal emotional goals.

In early April, men, women and trans and gender diverse people living with HIV are getting together to have a conversation about ageing with HIV and how we can continue to live the lives we want to live.

As we take centre stage in the conversation, alongside perspectives from researchers and our doctors, let’s ask questions and have a conversation about ageing and HIV.

Let’s talk about what benefits our emotional wellbeing, health and quality of life and gets us to places where we can engage with life and each other.

How do we continue to live valued and meaningful lives, free from the impacts of stigma and discrimination, and contribute to the end of HIV transmission as we age with HIV?

Are there strategies or lessons we can borrow from other cultures which support older people?

Who is left out of this conversation and how can we overcome the barriers of language and exclusion?

Let us know the issues you’d like to talk about by calling (02) 9206 2177 or email contact@positivelife.org.au.

Join the conversation on Saturday 13 April 2019 from 9.30am to 1pm at the Adina Sydney Centre, 2 Lee Street, Haymarket. Call (02) 9206-2177 to RSVP or email contact@positivelife.org.au